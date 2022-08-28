Taylor is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Taylor will take a seat for the series finale while rookie Garrett Mitchell -- who was called up from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday -- picks up his first MLB start in the series finale. Though he's held down a regular spot in the Milwaukee outfield since Lorenzo Cain was released earlier this season, Taylor hasn't offered much to get excited about for fantasy purposes of late. Thus far in August, Taylor is hitting .200 with two home runs, no stolen bases, eight runs and five RBI over 22 games.