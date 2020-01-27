Taylor said Sunday that he's fully healthy heading into spring training after undergoing a procedure to address a wrist injury earlier in the offseason, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Taylor's offseason surgery previously went unreported, but the 26-year-old's comment that he'll be ready for the spring suggests the procedure wasn't a significant one. Though he saw limited use for the Brewers as a September callup last season, Taylor finds himself up a spot higher on the organizational outfield depth chart entering 2020 after Trent Grisham was dealt to San Diego in November.