Taylor went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks in Saturday's 9-4 win over the Red Sox.

Taylor's ninth-inning solo blast off Hirokazu Sawamura was his second home run since the All-Star break and second extra-base hit of the series. He'll draw his fourth consecutive start in center field in the series finale, batting out of the No. 9 spot in the order.

More News