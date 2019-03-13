Taylor hit a two-run home run in Tuesday's spring game against the Giants.

Taylor has seen extended action this spring, receiving 29 at-bats over 14 games, and he has hit the ball well, posting a .310/.333/.517 slash line with four extra-base hits -- Tuesday's homer and three doubles -- while striking out just four times. Taylor figures to open the season in the minors, but after being added to the 40-man roster during the offseason, he should have a chance to make his big-league debut at some point in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories