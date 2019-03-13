Brewers' Tyrone Taylor: Hits first spring homer
Taylor hit a two-run home run in Tuesday's spring game against the Giants.
Taylor has seen extended action this spring, receiving 29 at-bats over 14 games, and he has hit the ball well, posting a .310/.333/.517 slash line with four extra-base hits -- Tuesday's homer and three doubles -- while striking out just four times. Taylor figures to open the season in the minors, but after being added to the 40-man roster during the offseason, he should have a chance to make his big-league debut at some point in 2019.
More News
-
Brewers' Tyrone Taylor: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Brewers' Tyrone Taylor: Big season at Triple-A level•
-
Brewers' Tyrone Taylor: Faring well in first Triple-A action•
-
Brewers' Tyrone Taylor: Back in action at Double-A level•
-
Brewers' Tyrone Taylor: Out 4-6 weeks with strained hamstring•
-
Brewers' Tyrone Taylor: Out with oblique issue•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
All-H2H and All-Roto teams
Good players are good across all formats, but these 30 have specific qualities that make the...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, top sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
What can pitching projections tell us?
Aaron Sauceda digs into the numbers to show how much we can learn from last year's numbers,...
-
Late-round cost, first-round potential
Finding value in the late rounds is the best way to ensure you're going to build the best team...
-
10-team AL-only Roto mock
Heath Cummings experiments with starting pitcher-pitcher and discusses the advantages and...