Taylor went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to Colorado on Thursday.
Taylor smacked a 393-foot shot to left field in the fifth inning for his first hit of the campaign. The outfielder had been on the injured list until Tuesday, so he has just three games under his belt. He's gone 1-for-10 across the trio of contests.
