Taylor went 2-for-7 with two home runs, three RBI, three runs scored and a walk in both games of Monday's doubleheader versus the Cubs.

Taylor connected for a two-run blast in the first game, pulling the Brewers level at 4-4. He added a solo shot in the nightcap, which served as an insurance run in the 3-1 win. The outfielder has collected all five of his homers this year in his last 11 contests. For the season, the 28-year-old sports a .252/.301/.472 slash line with 22 RBI, 13 runs scored, a stolen base, seven doubles and a triple in 36 games.