Taylor went 2-for-3 with a home run in Sunday's spring opener.
Taylor held his own last year in his first extended look at the big-league level, and he got his 2021 spring off to a good start. The Brewers' starting outfield is set as long as everyone is healthy, but a quality exhibition campaign could help Taylor open the regular season as the club's fourth outfielder.
