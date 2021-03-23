Taylor added strength this offseason and has impressed the team, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Manager Craig Counsell noted that Taylor has made the case to stick in the major leagues. A well-regarded prospect several years ago, Taylor managed only 53 plate appearances in the majors as he enters his age-27 season. The addition of Jackie Bradley makes Taylor's path to a roster spot more difficult, though he is vying with Billy McKinney for the fifth outfielder role.
More News
-
Brewers' Tyrone Taylor: Homers in first spring game•
-
Brewers' Tyrone Taylor: Notches second big-league homer•
-
Brewers' Tyrone Taylor: Launches first career homer•
-
Brewers' Tyrone Taylor: Called up by Brewers•
-
Brewers' Tyrone Taylor: Optioned to alternate roster•
-
Brewers' Tyrone Taylor: Won't appear in Cactus League•