Taylor went 4-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, three runs and three RBI during Wednesday's 19-0 win at Detroit.

The 26-year-old was called up by the Brewers at the start of September and had one hit through his first eight at-bats, but he busted out with the rest of the offense Wednesday. Taylor should operate in a reserve role during September if Christian Yelich, Avisail Garcia, Ryan Braun and Ben Gamel can remain healthy.