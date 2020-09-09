Taylor went 4-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, three runs and three RBI during Wednesday's 19-0 win at Detroit.
The 26-year-old was called up by the Brewers at the start of September and had one hit through his first eight at-bats, but he busted out with the rest of the offense Wednesday. Taylor should operate in a reserve role during September if Christian Yelich, Avisail Garcia, Ryan Braun and Ben Gamel can remain healthy.
More News
-
Brewers' Tyrone Taylor: Called up by Brewers•
-
Brewers' Tyrone Taylor: Optioned to alternate roster•
-
Brewers' Tyrone Taylor: Won't appear in Cactus League•
-
Brewers' Tyrone Taylor: Limited to start camp•
-
Brewers' Tyrone Taylor: Healthy after offseason procedure•
-
Brewers' Tyrone Taylor: Available for NL Wild Card Game•