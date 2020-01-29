Updating a previous report, Taylor will be limited to begin spring training while he recovers from an offseason left wrist procedure, and he's uncertain to be ready for Opening Day, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Taylor broke some news when he told reporters at the "Brewers On Deck" event over the weekend that he required the procedure during the winter, something the organization hadn't previously disclosed. While Taylor said he would be ready to go for the start of spring training, the Brewers are apparently planning to take a more cautious approach with the 25-year-old. Taylor is in contention for an reserve role with the big club, though Ben Gamel's ability to play all three spots in the outfield could prompt manager Craig Counsell to carry only four outfielders on the Opening Day roster.