Brewers' Tyrone Taylor: Nearing return
Taylor is on the verge of returning to action for Triple-A San Antonio after suffering a wrist injury in May, Joe Alexander of 210gameday.com reports.
Taylor has missed just over three weeks with his injury, but he's slated to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with the Brewers' rookie-level affiliate in Arizona. Once he gets in a few games at the lower rungs of the minors, Taylor should be cleared to rejoin San Antonio a few days later. Taylor posted an .889 OPS in April, but a May swoon resulted in his season mark dropping to .732 before he got hurt.
More News
-
Brewers' Tyrone Taylor: Quick start at Triple-A level•
-
Brewers' Tyrone Taylor: Sent to minors•
-
Brewers' Tyrone Taylor: Hits first spring homer•
-
Brewers' Tyrone Taylor: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Brewers' Tyrone Taylor: Big season at Triple-A level•
-
Brewers' Tyrone Taylor: Faring well in first Triple-A action•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should add after Monday's action, starting with Cavan Big...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Several high-profile players are gearing up to return from lengthy IL stints, which could make...
-
The next wave of breakout SPs
So you missed out on the first wave of breakout pitchers, like Lucas Giolito and Matthew Boyd....
-
Mailbag: Inning limits, SP questions
You probably have had your starting pitchers knocked around so far in 2019. Who hasn't? Here's...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...