Taylor is on the verge of returning to action for Triple-A San Antonio after suffering a wrist injury in May, Joe Alexander of 210gameday.com reports.

Taylor has missed just over three weeks with his injury, but he's slated to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with the Brewers' rookie-level affiliate in Arizona. Once he gets in a few games at the lower rungs of the minors, Taylor should be cleared to rejoin San Antonio a few days later. Taylor posted an .889 OPS in April, but a May swoon resulted in his season mark dropping to .732 before he got hurt.