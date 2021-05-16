site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Tyrone Taylor: Not starting Sunday
Taylor is out of the lineup Sunday against Atlanta.
Taylor started the past two games while mired in an 0-for-12 slump. Jackie Bradley, Lorenzo Cain and Avisail Garcia will start from left to right in the outfield Sunday for Milwaukee.
