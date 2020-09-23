Taylor went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Tuesday in the Brewers' 3-2 win over the Reds.

Taylor's two-out blast in the fifth inning cut Milwaukee's deficit in half and represented the only offense the Brewers could muster against Reds starter Sonny Gray. After catching fire at the plate with four hits in the Brewers' Sept. 9 blowout win over the Tigers, Taylor had been struck in a 2-for-18 slump over his past 10 games before coming through with the clutch homer Tuesday.