Taylor suffered a bruised thigh during Saturday's spring game and will be held out for the final exhibition Tuesday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Taylor isn't expected to miss much time as a result of the injury. He's played well for Milwaukee during the spring, hitting .293 with two home runs, four RBI and a stolen base, but he's unlikely to make the Opening Day roster with the abundance of outfield depth the Brewers currently possess.