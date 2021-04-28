Taylor went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, three RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Marlins.

Taylor thrived in the lead-off role with manager Craig Counsell deciding to give Kolten Wong the day off. The 27-year-old went back-to-back with pitcher Adrian Houser in the second inning to give his team a 2-1 lead. He would later get his second RBI on a groundout in the fourth and then capped off his stellar night with an RBI single to right. Taylor now has consecutive multi-hit games for the first time in his young career and is slashing .474/.565/.895 with two home runs, seven RBI and two runs scored in 11 games as a fill-in for the injured Christian Yelich (back) and Lorenzo Cain (quadriceps).