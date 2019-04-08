Brewers' Tyrone Taylor: Quick start at Triple-A level
Taylor is 7-for-17 (.412) with two home runs and seven RBI through four games with Triple-A San Antonio.
Taylor started his season with a bang, homering off a rehabbing Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) in San Antonio's opener; and he has not slowed down since. Taylor, as just one of just six outfielders on the Brewers' 40-man roster and with more Triple-A experience than fellow 40-manner and San Antonio teammate Troy Stokes, is likely the top option should the Brewers need to add an outfielder from the minor-league ranks for any reason.
