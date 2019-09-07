Taylor was recalled from Triple-A San Antonio on Saturday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Ryan Braun (back) and Lorenzo Cain (knee) are both hurting, so Taylor will come up to bolster the team's outfield depth. It will be Taylor's first stint in the majors. He missed some time with a wrist injury and his numbers at Triple-A represent a step back from his performance at that level in 2018.

