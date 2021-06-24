Taylor went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Arizona.
Wednesday was Taylor's first start since he returned from a shoulder injury that required a minimum stay on the injured list. The 27-year-old singled and stole second in the fourth inning. He also singled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Jackie Bradley in the seventh. For the year, Taylor is is slashing .223/.311/.447 with six home runs, 15 RBI, nine runs scored and two stolen bases across 106 plate appearances. He's set to take on a depth role, as Christian Yelich, Bradley and Avisail Garcia are likely to be Milwaukee's preferred outfield trio.