The Brewers optioned Taylor to their alternate training site Wednesday.
Taylor lost out to Billy McKinney in the battle for the fifth and final spot in the Milwaukee outfield. The 27-year-old exited his final Cactus League game last weekend with a bruised thigh, but the Brewers' decision to option him rather than placing him on the injured list implies that he's healthy now.
