The Brewers optioned Taylor to their minor-league camp Wednesday.

The 2012 second-round pick fared well in Cactus League play this spring, going 9-for-29 at the dish with a home run, stolen base and 1:4 BB:K. Taylor will open the season at Triple-A San Antonio and should rank near the top of the list for a promotion to the big club if an extra outfielder is needed at some point.

