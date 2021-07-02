Taylor went 1-for-3 with two RBI, two runs scored and two walks in Thursday's win over the Pirates.

Taylor plated home both Christian Yelich and Omar Narvaez with a two-run single in the top of the ninth inning, and this was just the second time all season long he managed to reach base at least three times. The 27-year-old only has a .663 OPS over his last eight games while also getting more time in the outfield, but he'd need to improve his overall numbers to justify the increase in at-bats he's receiving of late.