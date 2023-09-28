Taylor is out of the lineup Thursday versus the Cardinals.

Taylor went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in the Brewers' defeat of St. Louis on Wednesday and is slashing .300/.329/.586 in 73 plate appearances since the beginning of September, but Christian Yelich (back) and Garrett Mitchell (shoulder) now being healthy puts a question mark on his claim to playing time in the Milwaukee outfield. Sal Frelick will also ride the pine in Thursday's series finale against the Cardinals.