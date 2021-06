Taylor went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Tuesday's 10-7 loss to the Tigers.

The two teams combined for nine homers on the night, and Taylor joined in the barrage in his first game since returning to the big-league roster. On the season, the 27-year-old is slashing .218/.307/.449 with five home runs and 12 RBI in 88 plate appearances, and he could handle a short-side platoon role in the Milwaukee outfield with Lorenzo Cain (hamstring) back on the IL.