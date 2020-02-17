Play

Taylor (wrist) will not play in any Cactus League games this spring, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Taylor underwent a surgical procedure on his left wrist in November, and it turns out the 26-year-old will miss the start of the 2020 season as a result. The tentative plan is for Taylor to resume baseball activities near the beginning of March before progressing to rehab games in April.

