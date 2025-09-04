Hardin (undisclosed) has a 3.37 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 5:1 K:BB in 5.1 innings across three starts since getting activated from the 7-day injured list at Double-A Biloxi on Aug. 22.

Hardin, a 6-foot-2 righty the Brewers selected in the 12th round of last year's draft, gave up five earned runs over four innings in a July 11 start and was later placed on the injured list, missing a total of six weeks. The 23-year-old had a 10.0 K/9 over his first nine starts for High-A Wisconsin, but he has an 8.3 K/9 over his last 10 starts and a 6.8 K/9 over his last four starts, so the college reliever may be wearing down in his first season as a starter. Despite the declining stuff, Hardin's control remains sharp, as he has walked one or fewer batter in seven of his last eight starts. He will likely split the 2026 season between Double-A and Triple-A while looking to build on this year's career-high innings total.