The Brewers announced Tuesday that Caratini was placed on the COVID-19 injured list, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

As a result of Caratini either testing positive for the virus or being deemed a close contact of an infected person, the Brewers made their first roster move since Opening Day. In a corresponding transaction, Milwaukee recalled Alex Jackson from Triple-A Nashville to serve as the No. 2 catcher behind Omar Narvaez while Caratini is away from the team.