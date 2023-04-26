Caratini went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 6-2 victory over the Tigers.
After striking out in his first at-bat, Caratini smoked a two-run blast in the third to give Milwaukee a 5-0 lead, marking his first long ball of the season. He added a single his next time up, giving him two multi-hit games this year. Caratini continues to operate as the backup behind William Contreras and has appeared in only nine of the Brewers' first 25 games, but he's put up solid offensive numbers in his limited action.
