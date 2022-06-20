Caratini went 2-for-2 with a homer, a walk, a hit-by-pitch and two RBI in a 6-3 win Sunday in Cincinnati.

Caratini reached base all four times he came to the plate and delivered a two-out, two-run homer in the fourth inning to give Milwaukee an early 3-0 lead. Over his last four starts, he is 8-for-13 with three extra-base hits and three walks. While he's primarily starting against left-handed pitching, the 28-year-old is making the most of his opportunities and has posted a career-high .843 OPS through 30 contests.