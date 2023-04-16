Caratini went 4-for-4 with one run scored in Saturday's loss against the Padres.

Carantini has gotten limited playing time to begin the season as the backup backstop, but the 29-year-old took advantage of a start Saturday against the Padres with the four-hit effort. With a career .669 OPS over six-plus seasons, it's unlikely there are too many more of these games coming for Caratini for the rest of the campaign.