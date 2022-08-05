Caratini went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in Thursday's loss to the Pirates.

Caratini saw himself elevated to the No. 1 catcher recently after Pedro Severino was designated for assignment and Omar Narvaez (quadriceps) was placed on the 10-day IL. The switch-hitter wasted no time taking advantage of the increased role by cracking his eighth home run of the season off Pirates starter Zach Thompson.

