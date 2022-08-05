Caratini went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in Thursday's loss to the Pirates.
Caratini saw himself elevated to the No. 1 catcher recently after Pedro Severino was designated for assignment and Omar Narvaez (quadriceps) was placed on the 10-day IL. The switch-hitter wasted no time taking advantage of the increased role by cracking his eighth home run of the season off Pirates starter Zach Thompson.
More News
-
Brewers' Victor Caratini: Steps into No. 1 catcher role•
-
Brewers' Victor Caratini: Blasts walkoff home run•
-
Brewers' Victor Caratini: Homers, reaches four times•
-
Brewers' Victor Caratini: Returning to No. 2 role•
-
Brewers' Victor Caratini: On bench Saturday•
-
Brewers' Victor Caratini: Swats go-ahead homer•