Caratini went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in Thursday's loss to the Pirates.
Caratini saw himself elevated to the No. 1 catcher recently after Pedro Severino was designated for assignment and Omar Narvaez (quadriceps) was placed on the 10-day IL. The switch hitter wasted no time taking advantage of the increased role by cracking his eighth home run of the season, this one off Pirates starter Zach Thompson.
