Caratini will start at catcher and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

In less than 24 hours, Caratini has seen both of his primary challengers for playing time exit the Brewers' active roster. Prior to Wednesday's 8-7 loss, the Brewers designated No. 3 backstop Pedro Severino for assignment to clear space on the 40-man roster for starting pitcher Freddy Peralta, who was reinstated from the 60-day injured list. Then, No. 1 catcher Omar Narvaez exited Wednesday's contest with a left quadriceps strain, which resulted in him being placed on the 10-day injured list. Milwaukee called up Mario Feliciano from Triple-A Nashville to add depth at catcher, but the switch-hitting Caratini should be in line to see regular starts against both left- and right-handed pitching while Narvaez is on the shelf. Caratini draws walks at a high rate and makes contact at a decent clip for a catcher, but his average power and low placement in the batting order will likely render him a low-end fantasy option.