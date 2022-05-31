Caratini went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 3-1 win over the Cubs in the second game of Monday's doubleheader.

Caratini saw out the matinee contest, but he was in the lineup for the nightcap. He delivered his second homer in his last two games and his third of the year to put the Brewers ahead 2-1 in the fifth inning. The 28-year-old catcher is up to a .207/.299/.379 slash line with seven RBI, five runs scored and a double in 67 plate appearances. With Omar Narvaez hitting well, Caratini is unlikely to see much more than a backup role.