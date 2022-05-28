Caratini went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Cardinals.

Caratini singled in the seventh before launching a two-run shot off T.J. McFarland in the top of the ninth. The homer was his second of the year while the two hits were his first since May 13, going 0-for-16 in his prior six games. Caratini remains the backup to Omar Narvaez at catcher, receiving only one or two starts a week.