LeBlanc signed a minor-league deal with the Brewers on Tuesday and was assigned to Triple-A Nashville, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

LeBlanc made the Orioles' Opening Day roster but was released before the end of April after posting a 9.45 ERA and 1.80 WHIP in 6.2 innings. Given his age (36) and the fact that he had a similarly poor 8.06 ERA in 22.1 frames last season, it's possible his big-league days are over, but he'll serve as organizational depth for the Brewers for now.