Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Friday that Miley is "50-50" to be ready for the start of the season, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Murphy declined to go into specifics about what Miley is dealing with, adding only that "we'll let you know more in about 10 days." The 37-year-old has dealt with elbow and shoulder injuries each of the last two seasons, but it's not clear whether his current issue is related to his pitching arm. Miley was limited to 23 starts in 2023 but finished the season healthy. Losing the veteran left-hander would be a blow to a Brewers rotation that's already lacking depth.