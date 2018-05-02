The Brewers selected Miley's contract from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

Oliver Drake was designated for assignment to make room on the Brewers' 40-man roster as Miley is slated to start against the Reds on Wednesday. The 31-year-old put together a strong spring training before suffering a groin strain as he attempted to crack Milwaukee's Opening Day roster, and now takes over Brent Suter's spot in the rotation.

