Miley allowed three runs on five hits and three walks across five innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Rockies. He struck out five.

Miley started the game with four scoreless innings but was touched up for a three-run home run in the fifth, putting a bit of a damper on his performance. He was lifted after finishing the frame and was only spared the loss as his side tied it in the ninth inning before losing in extras. This ultimately lackluster outing ended a notable run for Miley, who was yet to allow more than two earned runs in any of his appearances this season. He still holds a sparkling 2.10 ERA to go along with a 1.25 WHIP this season and will look to bounce back next weekend against the Braves.