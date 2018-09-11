Brewers' Wade Miley: Allows two runs in win over Cubs
Miley (4-2) allowed two runs on four hits and three walks across five innings Monday to earn the win over the Cubs. He recorded one strikeout.
Miley faced a steady stream of baserunners as he issued multiple walks for the first time in over a month, but 11 groundball outs helped him limit the damage. He allowed runs in the first and fifth innings before exiting the game and watched as the bullpen put in a strong effort to preserve his fourth win. Miley showed a bit of the wildness that's plagued him at times throughout his career, but he's kept those issues in check this season and still holds a solid 1.19 WHIP to go along with his sparkling 2.23 ERA. The left-hander will next take the ball this weekend against the Pirates.
More News
-
Brewers' Wade Miley: Six strong innings in win over Cubs•
-
Brewers' Wade Miley: Tosses gem vs. Reds•
-
Brewers' Wade Miley: Avoids serious damage in no-decision•
-
Brewers' Wade Miley: Fans seven in loss•
-
Brewers' Wade Miley: Delivers quality start against Braves•
-
Brewers' Wade Miley: Allows three runs in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....