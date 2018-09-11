Miley (4-2) allowed two runs on four hits and three walks across five innings Monday to earn the win over the Cubs. He recorded one strikeout.

Miley faced a steady stream of baserunners as he issued multiple walks for the first time in over a month, but 11 groundball outs helped him limit the damage. He allowed runs in the first and fifth innings before exiting the game and watched as the bullpen put in a strong effort to preserve his fourth win. Miley showed a bit of the wildness that's plagued him at times throughout his career, but he's kept those issues in check this season and still holds a solid 1.19 WHIP to go along with his sparkling 2.23 ERA. The left-hander will next take the ball this weekend against the Pirates.