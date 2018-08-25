Miley didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 7-6 extra-innings win over the Pirates, allowing two runs on 10 hits and a walk over five innings while striking out four.

The southpaw put runners into scoring position in every inning, but Miley's Houdini act only failed him in the second frame and he was in line for his third win of the year before Jeremy Jeffress blew the save. Miley now sports a 2.32 ERA through 10 starts with Milwaukee, but his 1.31 WHIP and 33:21 K:BB in 50.1 innings suggest his luck could run out at any time. He'll next take the mound Thursday in Cincinnati.