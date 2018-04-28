Miley will be called up by the Brewers or let go Sunday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Miley suffered a groin strain in late March and has been rehabbing at Double-A Biloxi. He's looked good through three starts there, tossing 11.2 innings with a 3.09 ERA, striking out 30.4 percent of batters while walking just 4.4 percent. It appears likely that the Brewers will add him to their roster, either as a fifth starter or in a long-relief role. If they don't, he'll be able to opt out and sign elsewhere.