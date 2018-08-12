Brewers' Wade Miley: Delivers quality start against Braves
Miley didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Braves, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk over six innings. He didn't strike out a batter.
The veteran southpaw now has a 2.23 ERA and four quality starts in eight outings with Milwaukee, although his 22:19 K:BB through 40.1 innings indicates just how thin Miley's margin for error has been. Thanks to a couple of upcoming off days for the Brewers, Miley will get some extra rest before he takes the mound again next Saturday in St. Louis.
More News
-
Brewers' Wade Miley: Allows three runs in no-decision•
-
Brewers' Wade Miley: Fires seven shutout in win•
-
Brewers' Wade Miley: Solid in five innings•
-
Brewers' Wade Miley: Tosses six strong frames•
-
Brewers' Wade Miley: Walks five in return from DL•
-
Brewers' Wade Miley: Activated ahead of Thursday's start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...