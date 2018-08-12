Miley didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Braves, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk over six innings. He didn't strike out a batter.

The veteran southpaw now has a 2.23 ERA and four quality starts in eight outings with Milwaukee, although his 22:19 K:BB through 40.1 innings indicates just how thin Miley's margin for error has been. Thanks to a couple of upcoming off days for the Brewers, Miley will get some extra rest before he takes the mound again next Saturday in St. Louis.