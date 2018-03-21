Miley was diagnosed with a strained left groin and is set to undergo an MRI, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Miley suffered the injury while trying to field a bunt during Wednesday's Cactus League game against the A's. The severity of the issue remains unclear at this point, but more should be known once his MRI results surface. Miley appeared to be on the verge of earning a spot in the Brewers' Opening Day rotation, so this injury comes at an unfortunate time.