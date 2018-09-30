Brewers' Wade Miley: Early exit in no-decision
Miley didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Tigers, giving up three runs on five hits and a walk over three innings while striking out two.
The southpaw ended the regular season with a whimper, failing to last more than five innings in any of his final four starts, but he still posted a respectable 3.52 ERA through 23 innings in September. Should the Brewers overtake the Cubs on the final day for the NL Central crown, or advance past the NL Wild Card Game, look for Miley to handle a rotation spot in the playoffs.
