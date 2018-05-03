Brewers' Wade Miley: Excellent in season debut against Reds
Miley (1-0) held the Reds to just one run on three hits and three walks with four strikeouts through six innings to pick up the win Wednesday night.
Miley averaged just 91.5 mph on his fastball, but he mixed speeds fantastically, as he used five different pitches and used the fastball just 33 times out of 97 pitches. His cutter was particularly nasty, as it drew four whiffs on 33 offerings. As bad as the Reds have been this year, it hasn't been the offense's fault -- their 4.1 runs per game ranks ninth out of 15 NL teams; the blame for their 7-24 record lies with the league-worst pitching staff and their 5.57 ERA. It's easy to dismiss Miley's performance due to the record of his opponent, but holding the Reds to one run at cozy Great American Ballpark is still no small feat. At the very least, this performance should be enough to earn Miley one more turn through the Brewers rotation.
