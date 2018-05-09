Brewers' Wade Miley: Exits with apparent injury
Miley exited in the first inning of Tuesday's start against the Indians with an apparent injury, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Miley gave up a lead-off double to Francisco Lindor, walked Jason Kipnis and retired Jose Ramirez before exiting in the middle of Michael Brantley's at-bat. It is only Miley's second start of the season after suffering a groin strain in spring training, but the specifics of this injury remain unclear. More information should become available once the Brewers officially announce the injury.
