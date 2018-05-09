Miley exited in the first inning of Tuesday's start against the Indians with an apparent injury, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Miley gave up a lead-off double to Francisco Lindor, walked Jason Kipnis and retired Jose Ramirez before exiting in the middle of Michael Brantley's at-bat. It is only Miley's second start of the season after suffering a groin strain in spring training, but the specifics of this injury remain unclear. More information should become available once the Brewers officially announce the injury.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories