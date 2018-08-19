Brewers' Wade Miley: Fans seven in loss
Miley (2-2) was charged with four runs (one earned) on four hits and one walk while striking out seven over five innings in a loss to the Cardinals on Saturday.
The lefty was the victim of some bad luck, as a passed ball by catcher Erik Kratz extended the third inning and allowed the Cardinals to tack on three unearned runs. That would be enough to sink Miley to the loss and allow St. Louis to leapfrog Milwaukee in the standings. He did give up a homer and has now surrendered a long ball in three consecutive outings, but Miley has allowed more than two earned runs just once in nine starts this season (no more than three earned in any start). He will look to keep this improbable run going next weekend against the Pirates.
