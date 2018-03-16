Brewers' Wade Miley: Finalist for rotation spot
Miley has impressed this spring while competing for a spot in the Brewers' starting rotation, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Miley needs to earn his way onto the Brewers' roster after joining the club on a minor-league deal, and he has done just about all he could this spring to do so, posting a 15:4 K:BB while giving up just two earned runs in 13 innings (1.38 ERA) over four appearances. Brent Suter, Junior Guerra, and Brandon Woodruff are all still alive in the race for either for a rotation spot -- whether there are one or two openings remains to be seen -- but the Brewers can option any or all of them to the minors and could lose Miley if he does not break camp with the team, which is a notable item in his favor.
More News
-
Brewers' Wade Miley: Off to strong start this spring•
-
Brewers' Wade Miley: Signs minor-league deal with Brewers•
-
Wade Miley: Baltimore declines 2018 option•
-
Orioles' Wade Miley: Walks five in unimpressive final start•
-
Orioles' Wade Miley: Unsure of future with team•
-
Orioles' Wade Miley: Gives up six runs for second straight start•
-
2018 fantasy baseball rankings: Top OFs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and picks its top five...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Sleepers are exciting, but sometimes the buzz ups price to a point they're no longer a value....
-
ADP Review: 12 overvalued players
It's not necessarily players who make for bad picks, it's owners who overpay for them. Chris...
-
Podcast: Blanket draft strategy
Need some help with strategy before your drafts? We’ve got you covered in all formats.
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Pollock
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Takes: Greinke angst
Is the concern over Zack Greinke's velocity overblown? Scott White considers that possibility...