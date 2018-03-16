Miley has impressed this spring while competing for a spot in the Brewers' starting rotation, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Miley needs to earn his way onto the Brewers' roster after joining the club on a minor-league deal, and he has done just about all he could this spring to do so, posting a 15:4 K:BB while giving up just two earned runs in 13 innings (1.38 ERA) over four appearances. Brent Suter, Junior Guerra, and Brandon Woodruff are all still alive in the race for either for a rotation spot -- whether there are one or two openings remains to be seen -- but the Brewers can option any or all of them to the minors and could lose Miley if he does not break camp with the team, which is a notable item in his favor.