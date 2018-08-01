Miley (2-1) got the win Tuesday, tossing seven shutout innings while striking out five with two hits and two walks allowed against the Dodgers.

The lefty was terrific in this one, shutting out a tough Dodgers lineup while firing a season-high seven innings and 101 pitches. Miley's pedestrian 17:15 K:BB over 29.1 innings leaves something to be desired, but he's allowed two or fewer runs in all six starts this season en route to a sparkling 1.53 ERA. He'll look to keep it going Sunday at home against the Rockies.