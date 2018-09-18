Brewers' Wade Miley: Five scoreless innings in win over Reds
Miley (5-2) tossed five scoreless innings Monday to earn the win over the Reds, allowing five hits with two strikeouts and no walks.
Miley struggled to throw strikes at times, but he induced a whopping 12 groundball outs to help keep the visitors off the board. Although he allowed multiple baserunners in three consecutive innings at one point, he was able to buckle down each time to end the threat before any real damage was done. This strong outing continues an excellent run of form for Miley, who's now allowed two earned runs or fewer in seven straight starts to lower his ERA to 2.08 on the season. He's next scheduled to take the ball Sunday against the Pirates.
